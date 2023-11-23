PODCAST: NFL teams look to contend despite host of quarterback injuries

You will find ‘Today in B.C.’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

More NFL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf offer their thoughts after Week 11 of the 2023 season.

Discussion includes a look at a banged-up Geno Smith and Seattle Seahawks; the latest look at Super Bowl favourites; a peek ahead at the 2024 NFL draft; and a look back at the CFL’s Grey Cup championship.

LISTEN: Red-hot Canucks ride high near top of NHL standings

LISTEN: Can the Seahawks contend with Geno Smith at QB?

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact Erin Haluschak or Philip Wolf.

Breaking NewsNFLPodcasts