PODCAST: Red-hot Canucks ride high near top of NHL standings

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

More NHL Report podcasts can be found here.

The Vancouver Canucks have had a stellar start to the 2023-24 NHL season. Black Press Media digital editor John McKinley joins VIFD/PQB News editor Philip Wolf to discuss if the Canucks can maintain their hot pace. Talk also includes surprise teams so far, plus what current players might make the Hall of Fame when their careers are done.

LISTEN: NFL Report: Can the Seahawks contend with Geno Smith at QB?

LISTEN: NHL Report: Canucks look to maintain hot start to 2023-24 season

LISTEN: NFL Report: Seahawks, MVP candidates, CFL Playoffs and Taylor Swift

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact John McKinley or Philip Wolf.

Breaking NewsPodcasts