Vancouver firefighters were at East Broadway at Fraser streets early Saturday morning (March 25) for a blaze in a two-storey building. (Credit: Shane MacKichan)

A fire tore through a two-storey building on East Broadway Street in Vancouver early Saturday morning (March 25).

Over 40 firefighters responded to the blaze near the intersection of East Broadway and Fraser streets around 5:45 a.m. Flames ripped through a ground level cannabis shops as well as a number of apartments above.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

