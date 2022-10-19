Vancouver police hope to ID man in knife assault video

A suspect is seen pulling a knife on someone on West Cordova Street near Richards Street in Vancouver on Oct. 15. Police are asking for help identifying him. (Image courtesy of Vancouver Police Department)

The Vancouver Police Department has released video footage of a knife assault from earlier this month, in hopes of identifying the suspect involved.

The department says the incident occurred in an alcove on West Cordova Street near Richards Street just after noon on Oct. 15.

In the video, one man enters the alcove where another man is standing and draws a knife on him. The suspect grabs the victim’s backpack and attempts to walk off with it, but the victim grabs onto it too, at which point the suspect appears to accidentally drop his knife onto the ground.

The suspect then grabs the victim and pulls him out of the alcove and across the sidewalk before shoving him into the street. The video ends with the two men still fighting over the victim’s belongings in the shoulder of the road.

VPD says the victim has not come forward and that it doesn’t appear that either man was injured in the incident. The department says it is both hoping to identify the suspect and speak with the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VPD at 604-717-8966 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

assaultVancouverVancouver police