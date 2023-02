Graphics show how territory has shifted hands since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in March 2022. (The Associated Press)

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has covered a large part of the country’s territory.

This animation shows areas occupied each day by Russian forces and areas recaptured in Ukrainian counteroffensives. Ukraine is readying another push with weapons from the West as of Feb. 24.

-The Associated Press

RussiaUkraine