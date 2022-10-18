Homicide team investigating after 2 found dead in vehicle near Burnaby high school

Man and woman discovered around Alpha Avenue and Venables Street

Burnaby RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team are looking into the deaths of two people found in a vehicle Oct. 17, 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police are investigating a possible double-homicide in Burnaby, after a man and a woman were found dead inside a vehicle Monday (Oct. 17) afternoon.

Burnaby RCMP say officers were called to the intersection of Alpha Avenue and Venables Street, near Ecole Alpha Secondary School, at about 1:45 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man and woman dead inside a vehicle.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was notified and has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information or dash-cam video of the scene is asked to contact them at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

READ ALSO: Langley RCMP seized $65K cash, weapons from vehicle

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HomicideIHITMetro VancouverPolice