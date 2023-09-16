Witches planning to gather on Pitt Meadows river for 3rd annual paddle

Registration is now open for those who would like to participate

A swarm of witches paddled across the Alouette River in Pitt Meadows at a former event. (The News files)

Women in dark capes and tall pointed hats from across the Lower Mainland will once again be congregating on the water in Pitt Meadows.

The third annual Witches Haunt the Water is being hosted by the group Women Who Paddle, a club that encourages women to get out their paddle boards, or kayaks, and get out on the water, and registration is now open to launch a water craft from the main dock.

However, anyone wishing to participate can launch from where ever they would like and meet up with the group on the Alouette River.

Host, Brenda Norrie, is asking those interested to dress up in their best “witchy wardrobe” and to decorate and/or light up their vessel.

“This year again, participation will be by donation to help the owner of the dock raise the much needed funds to upgrade his dock, which is a great community, family friendly resource and this is the 3rd year he has helped us with our event at no cost,” said Norrie, who is asking each participant to donate $10, if they are able.

Last year the group raised $700.

“Let’s pay it back and help him out,” appealed Norrie.

READ MORE: Witches wanted to paddle on Pitt Meadows waterway

ALSO: Paddling witches took over the Alouette in Pitt Meadows for Halloween

Witches Haunt the Water will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14 with three launch times. Launch times will start at 4:30 p.m., with the next one at 4:45 p.m., and the last one at 5 p.m. – with the goal of having everyone on the water by 5:30 p.m. for the two hour event.

For those who would like to launch at the dock they are being asked to meet at 14411 Harris Road, in Pitt Meadows.

Parking is limited, so carpool, if possible, said Norrie.

To register for the event go to: signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/1051416656087/false#/invitation.

All participants must also sign a waiver to participate.

Maple RidgePitt Meadows