Virgin territory: popular Netflix series uncovering beautiful B.C.

Maple Ridge’s Whonnock Lake was a backdrop for scenes in Netflix romantic series Virgin River. (Netflix, Special to The News)

Maple Ridge’s hidden gem Whonnock Lake was found by location scouts, and it will be a setting for scenes in the popular Netflix romantic drama series Virgin River.

The series features a big city nurse who escapes to small-town California, but season five relied on British Columbia for some scenic beauty, including scenes in the Maple Ridge lake. In the scene, characters Brie and Mike run into each other at a bakery truck on the beach.

“Known for its abundance of outdoor activities, Maple Ridge is home to Whonnock Lake Park, a natural muskeg perfect for fishing, bird watching and water sports featured in Virgin River’s fifth season,” said a Netflix press release.

The fifth season of this series was also filmed at:

• North Vancouver’s Camp Howdy and Delany’s Coffee

• Burnaby’s Central Park

• The Sky Pilot Suspension Bridge and Smoke Bluffs Park in Squamish

• New Westminster’s Bernie Legge Theatre in Queen’s Park.

Series stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson did an interview exploring what they like about filming in Canada. It was dubbed a “Q&Eh.”

“The natural beauty and the access to the great outdoors, that it’s literally on your doorstep,” he said.

It can be seen at neflixinyourneighbourhood.ca

The series started filming in 2019, and is now on its fifth season.

