VIDEO: With movie magic, B.C. backlot transforms into Christmas wonderland

3,200 people registered to visit during the first weekend of the Martini Town Merry & Bright Christmas event that has transformed the studio's Aldergrove backlot into a winter wonderland. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Santa at the Martini Town Merry & Bright Christmas event that has transformed the studio's Aldergrove backlot into a winter wonderland. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Gemma Martini, CEO Martini Film Studios attended the first weekend of the Martini Town Merry & Bright Christmas event that has transformed the studio's Aldergrove backlot into a winter wonderland. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

An estimated 3,200 people bought tickets for the first weekend (Friday, Dec. 1 to Sun day, Dec. 2) of the “Martini Town Merry & Bright” Christmas event that has applied movie magic to the Aldergrove standing outdoor sets, transforming them into what Martini Film Studios CEO Gemma Martini described as a “winter wonderland.”

Following a preview on Wednesday, Nov. 29, Martini said some adjustments were made to shorten lineups at the cafe, as well add lighting and signs to make it easier to navigate the site.

”We are grateful to have an opportunity to make improvements every night,” Martini commented.

“One more thing that we did was add the opportunity to purchase tickets as gifts,” Martini added. “We had so many people ask.

Built in 2020 and operated by Langley’s Martini Film Studios, the backlot occupies approximately six acres of a 17-acre site on 272nd Street south of 16th Avenue.

It includes everything from a New York-style street, a movie theatre with a lit marquee, coffee shop, urban alley, courthouse, diner, and a quaint small town square, all now lavishly appointed with Christmas lights and decorations.

There is food, live music, and Santa will be on hand as well.

It has been a popular place for Hallmark movies, with posters of some productions on view at the movie theatre.

“We have six posters of the 19 films that we’ve done in the last two years with Hallmark,” Martini remarked.

“We’re really proud of that.’

Attention to detail includes holiday-themed window displays in the false-front stores, and newspaper boxes with papers bearing holiday-centric headlines: “Sleigh stalls over labour dispute: Local Reindeer Union in Negotiation with North Pole,” said the main above the fold article on one paper, next to “Martini Town Lights up Valley.”

Another mocked-up newspaper fronted with “Santa Exists” as the top story, with a supplemental front page piece about “Elf accused of running illegal Toy Workshop”

The Martini Town Merry and Bright event will be open Wednesdays to Sundays until Jan. 1 (as well as Boxing Day and New Year’s Day) with tickets purchased in advance at www.martinievents.ca, and a portion of proceeds going to the Langley Food Bank.

There will be no gate sales.

Adults pay $22, seniors $18, children 6-12 $12 (six years and under free) and a family pack (two adults, two kids) goes for $60.

