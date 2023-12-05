Victoria is named as the capital of donating: GoFundMe

GoFundMe created a list of the top 20 most generous communities

Victoria is the number one generous community in Canada according to GoFundMe. (GoFunndMe)

It’s the city that keeps on giving.

Victoria is being recognized as the most generous community in Canada for 2023, by GoFundMe.

The fundraising platform recorded more than 26,000 donations made in the provincial capital this year.

The list of Canada’s most generous communities was selected by measuring the number of donations per capita made through GoFundMe.

According to Ved Khan, senior corporate affairs manager with GoFundMe, with a population of almost 92,000, that results in a per capita donation rate of 28.62 per cent – or one in four Victorians.

“Whether it’s helping a neighbour rebuild their home, contributing to a medical fundraiser, or supporting an important local organization, Canadians exemplified the meaning of giving. Their unwavering commitment to supporting one another has not only defined 2023 but has set the gold standard for what it means to be a compassionate community,” said Khan.

GoFundMe’s top 20 most generous communities in Canada are:

1. Victoria, British Columbia

2. North Vancouver, British Columbia

3. Vancouver, British Columbia

4. Prince George, British Columbia

5. Kelowna, British Columbia

6. Nanaimo, British Columbia

7. New Westminster, British Columbia

8. Brampton, Ontario

9. Maple Ridge, British Columbia

10. Thunder Bay, Ontario

11. Port Coquitlam, British Columbia

12. Kitchener, Ontario

13. Peterborough, Ontario

14. Guelph, Ontario

15. St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador

16. Toronto, Ontario

17. Milton, Ontario

18. Whitby, Ontario

19. Barrie, Ontario

20. Fredericton, New Brunswick

This year, GoFundMe recorded two million donations across Canada, compared to almost 1.86 million donations over the same period in 2022 – representing a 7.3-per-cent increase.

fundraisingGreater Victoria