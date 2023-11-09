Taylor Swift Vancouver tickets available today for the lucky

Tickets to be released at 3 staggered times for shows in December 2004 at B.C. Place

Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour,” May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The wait to buy tickets for Taylor Swift’s 2024 concert dates in Vancouver is finally over, with online sales scheduled to start Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, George Walker IV

The wait to buy tickets for Taylor Swift’s 2024 concert dates in Vancouver is finally over, with online sales scheduled to start this morning.

But only the lucky fans who won a lottery to receive presale codes yesterday will get a chance to purchase up to four tickets for the shows at BC Place on Dec. 6, 7 and 8 next year.

Ticketmaster’s website says the start of sales for the three dates will be staggered today at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Pacific time, but access is only being granted via a link and code that has been sent to presale lottery winners.

Some Swifties tried to “manifest” victory in the presale code lottery by reciting mantras to their idol and burning candles, in what has become a social media phenomenon among fans.

Such tactics didn’t work for Langley, B.C., teenagers Candace and Chloe Harding, whose mom Shae Harding says they were sad to be told they had been wait-listed again, after unsuccessful attempts to secure tickets to shows in Toronto and Seattle.

But even recipients of the coveted presale codes aren’t guaranteed a seat at the concerts, with Ticketmaster saying they will be sold on a “first come, first served” basis.

