Standing tall: Largest single-masted boat ever built stops by Vancouver Island

An avid flier, M5 owner Rod Lewis also has a float-mountain Carbon Cub aircraft carried on the aft deck, which captured the attention of those walking the dock to view the colossal craft. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen) An avid flier, M5 owner Rod Lewis also has a float-mountain Carbon Cub aircraft carried on the aft deck, which captured the attention of those walking the dock to view the colossal craft. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen) Vessels small and large were dwarfed by the presence of M5, the largest single-masted sailing yacht ever built, that towered over all at the Mill Bay Marina this week. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen) The M5’s mast height runs 88.5 metres (290.3 feet). The M5 is the largest single-masted sailing vessel ever built. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen The M5’s mast height runs 88.5 metres (290.3 feet). The M5 is the largest single-masted sailing vessel ever built. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen

One of these things is not like the other: vessels small and large were dwarfed by the presence of M5, the largest single-masted sailing yacht ever built, that towered over all at the Mill Bay Marina this week.

Owned by Texas wildcatter Rod Lewis, the 77.6m (255-ft) long Vosper Thornycroft superyacht launched in November 2003 and was retrofitted in 2013.

An avid flier, Lewis also has a float-mountain Carbon Cub aircraft carried on the aft deck, which captured the attention of those walking the dock to view the colossal craft.

Cowichan Valley