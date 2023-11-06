Sidekick Brewing of Chilliwack snags 3rd place in BC Beer Awards

‘We are shocked, and so stoked that we won,’ says brewer about award in 1st year of operations

Sidekick Brewing’s Hazy IPA took third place in the 2023 BC Beer Awards on Oct. 21. (Sidekick Brewing)

The head brewer at Sidekick Brewing says they’re stoked to have earned a provincial award in the hugely competitive Hazy IPA cateogory in their first year of beer-making.

Sidekick Brewing, the only riverside brewery in Chilliwack located on the Vedder River, snagged third place for their Best Friend Jer Hazy IPA at the 12th Annual BC Beer Awards last month.

“We are shocked, and so stoked that we won!” said Mich Hince, head brewer for Sidekick.

He describes the award category of Hazy IPA as “insanely competitive,” since “everyone has a hazy.”

“So to have won, knowing all the great hazy beers that must have been entered, is incredible and a huge honour, especially in our first year of operations,” Hince added.

Sidekick’s Best Friend Jer Hazy IPA is “a juicy, fruit forward” style of hazy with pineapple, mango notes, and was named after a dear friend of the owners, who passed, he said.

Setting out to make a Hazy IPA is the polar opposite of how they approach a West Coast IPA where they coax a “bitter bite” of hoppiness from the brew.

“With the hazy, we’re doing everything we can to build the protein and haze, so there’s haze for days,” Hince says.

“We’re not trying to extract the bitterness but rather are showcasing the aroma and flavour of the hops.”

The BC Beer Awards are the signature event of BC Craft Beer Month and also one of the most anticipated festivals for the beer industry types. Awards were presented in 29 beer-style categories during the BC Beer Awards ceremony on Oct. 21 in Vancouver, with +900 entries from 124 breweries around the province.

