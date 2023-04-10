Charelli’s Cheese Shop, Delicatessen, and Catering in Oak Bay offers grilled cheese sandwiches by donation on National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day (April 12) in support of the ALS Society of BC. (Black Press Media file photo)

Say cheese: Canada’s 2nd favourite sandwich gets its own day April 12

Canadians urged to enjoy some gooey good grilled cheese April 12

Time to practise the art of the cheese pull Canada as National Grilled Cheese Day is Wednesday (April 12).

Simple or complex, Canada loves its gooey-good grilled cheese sandwiches.

Of the 2,002 adults who answered an online survey last summer, 20 per cent favoured the grilled cheese. It finished second to chicken, according to the poll by international online analytics group YouGov.

“It is interesting to see Canadians opting for simple, crowd-pleasing options for their sandwiches, such as chicken and cheese. These versatile ingredients are typically loved by all ages, making them great family-friendly options,” a spokesperson from Canadian recipe-box subscription service Chefs Plate said at the time.

While still simple, the Consortium of Parmigiano Reggiano argues the perfectly curated grilled cheese naturally features parmesan.

A naturally lactose-free cheese, it can be used in a variety of different ways, the organization said.

Recommendations to elevate the ultimate grilled cheese include coating bread in parmesan, adding it to the middle – either solo or to mingle and ooze with other cheeses – or using it alongside vegetables for an “upscale” sandwich.

In Greater Victoria, the occasion also means a fundraiser, with gooey sandwiches available alongside house-made ketchup and hot tomato soup.

Each year, Charelli’s Cheese Shop and Deli in Oak Bay celebrates National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day with sandwiches by donation – suggested $6 – to raise funds for the ALS Society of BC.

