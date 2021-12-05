QUIZ: Test your knowledge of hunger and poverty

During this season of giving and generosity, many people are in need

During this time of the year, many people will make donations to food banks. However, hunger and poverty are ongoing challenges. (File photo)

This is the season of giving and generosity, with food donations, toy drives and other charitable initiatives in place across the country.

This spirit of generosity is a part of many religious faiths and belief systems, and many organizations across the country and around the world rely on these donations as they help those in need.

However, it is important to remember that those who benefit from giving at this time of year are not just statistics. Hunger and poverty affect people in Canada and around the world.

How much do you know about issues of hunger and poverty? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.





READ ALSO: B.C. seniors’ poverty rate highest in Canada: report

READ ALSO: Vernon man to lead virtual climb of Mount Kilimanjaro to fight poverty

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contestsfood securityPoverty