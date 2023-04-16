QUIZ: How well do you know Barbie and her friends?

A live action movie, inspired by the iconic doll, will be shown this summer

In this Wednesday, Jan. 31, 1979 file photo, goalie Ken Dryden reaches to cover the puck in front of his net during a National Hockey League game against Pittsburgh. For which team did Dryden play? (AP Photo/R.C. Greenawalt, File)

This summer, a live-action Barbie movie will play in theatres.

The movie, inspired by the iconic fashion doll and her boyfriend Ken, has a list of stars including Margot Robbie, Michael Cera, Ryan Gosling and Simi Liu.

How much do you know about Barbie, people named Barbie or Barbara and people named Ken? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.





READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about money and savings?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about love and romance?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready to file your taxes?

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsCultureEntertainmentGames and ToysMovies