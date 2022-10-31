While some Halloween activities are for children, there are also costume events and Halloween-themed parties for adults. (Submitted photo)

While some Halloween activities are for children, there are also costume events and Halloween-themed parties for adults. (Submitted photo)

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

Oct 31 is a time for candy, costumes and scary movies

Halloween, on Oct. 31, is a time for costumes, candy and scary movies.

How much do you know about this day and the traditions that surround it? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about bears?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A celebration of dogs

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about our rights and freedoms?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsHalloween

 

Many homes, including this one in Summerland, have decorations in place for Halloween. (Black Press file photo)

Many homes, including this one in Summerland, have decorations in place for Halloween. (Black Press file photo)

Do you know which ingredient is not a part of pumpkin spice? (Pixabay)

Do you know which ingredient is not a part of pumpkin spice? (Pixabay)

Bats are often associated with Halloween (Contributed)

Bats are often associated with Halloween (Contributed)

Previous story
New poppy campaign initiatives seek to modernize the tradition of remembrance
Next story
PODCAST: B.C. product Paul McCallum boots his way into Canadian Football Hall of Fame

Just Posted

A San Francisco Police Department vehicle parks outside the home of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in San Francisco, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. David DePape, accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s California home and severely beating her husband with a hammer appears to have made racist and often rambling posts online, including some that questioned the results of the 2020 election, defended former President Donald Trump and echoed QAnon conspiracy theories. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
VIDEO: What is known about the attack on Speaker Pelosi’s husband