The Canadarm 2 reaches out to capture the SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft and prepare it to be pulled into its port on the International Space Station, Friday, April 17, 2015. The Canadian Space Agency has awarded a contract worth $22.8 million to MDA to develop Canadarm3. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, NASA Telephones provide one opportunity to keep in touch with others when it is not possible to meet face to face. Do you know where the first telephone call took place? (Black Press file photo) Bruce Steeves’ electric wheelchair is being fixed by his brother Brett. The electric wheelchair was invented in Canada. (Black Press file photo)

Canada has played a role in many important scientific developments and inventions over the years.

The range of Canadian innovation includes communications equipment, transportation, food research, medical developments and more.

How much do you know about Canada’s role in innovation? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.





