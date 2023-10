The Pescada home in Trout Creek was one of many Summerland homes decorated for Halloween on Oct. 31. This display included a haunted house tour and a smoke display. (Black Press file photo) The Little Brown Myotis is common and widespread across B.C. but endangered in Canada. (Photo SM Bishop) In this June 1, 2017, photo, author Stephen King speaks at Book Expo America in New York. King has been described as the King of Horror. Do you know the name of his first novel? (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Halloween enthusiasts, zombies and ghouls dance along to Michael Jackson’s Thriller at Stuart Park in Kelowna for the international dance event Thrill the World. (Black Press file photo)

Halloween, on Oct. 31, is a time of thrills, chills and candy.

The day has been associated with pumpkins and Jack O’Lanterns, bats, spine-tingling tales and plenty of movies and other entertainment.

How much do you know about Halloween and its many traditions? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.

Loading…

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well do you know Barbie and her friends?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well can you predict the future?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Can you cope with lots of snow?

ContestsHalloweenMontreal Halloween