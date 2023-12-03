QUIZ: A salute to winter activities

There is plenty to do when the temperature drops and snow is in the air

Snow is in the air, and on the ground in many areas.

December is a time to enjoy an array of winter activities, from skating and skiing to snowmobiling and tobogganing, or simply walking in a winter wonderland.

Are you ready for snow and winter recreation? Put your knowledge to the test with these questions.

Good luck.

Loading…

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for the holiday shopping rush

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about keeping time?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about Queen Victoria?

ContestsSnowWinter

Abnormally cold winter temperatures can result in the formation of ice along the shore of Okanagan Lake. (Black Press file photo)

In the early 20th century, Okanagan Lake would sometimes freeze over in the winter. However, it has been many decades since the lake last froze over. At times there has been ice near the shore, allowing for some skating on the frozen surface. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)