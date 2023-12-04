‘Hotdogs For Life’: B.C.’s kidney-donor ‘Hotdog King’ showcased in new film

Abbotsford’s Skully White, who owns and operates Lullys Food Experience hotdog stand, is the subject of a new documentary by Lizzy Elliott. (Screengrab from video)

A local woman has released a documentary about Skully White – Abbotsford’s “Hotdog King” who donated his kidney to a customer three years ago.

Lizzy Elliott was one of 30 recipients in 2022 of a $20,000 grant from Telus Storyhive’s Game Changers Documentary Edition, which invited people from B.C. and Alberta to highlight people making a positive difference in their communities.

The application asked for a detailed summary of who they would feature and why the project was important to them.

Elliott said when she heard about the grants, she immediately thought of Skully White, who owns and operates Lullys Food Experience, selling gourmet hotdogs out of the Canadian Tire parking lot and at Abbotsford Canucks home games.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s hotdog king is donating kidney to a customer

RELATED: Kidney-transplant surgery complete for Abbotsford hotdog-stand owner and customer

White, 53, donated a kidney to customer Tim Hiscock in December 2020, and has since launched a campaign to find other donors and recipients.

He has promised that anyone who donates a kidney will receive free “hotdogs for life,” which Elliott has used as the title of her almost-16-minute film.

Elliott has no prior filmmaking experience – she is a dental assistant in Mission – but, as part of the Telus grant, she was given training in the basics of producing a film, and a professional mentor helped with the structure.

She began filming Hotdogs for Life in spring 2022, and the finished product was released on Wednesday (Nov. 29).

The film focuses on White’s kidney donation and advocacy work, but Elliott also captured his trademark sarcastic and cheeky sense of humour.

It can be viewed on YouTube by searching “Hot Dogs for Life.”

RELATED: Abbotsford hotdog-stand owner starts campaign to find kidney donors and recipients

Arts and EntertainmentBreaking Newsfilm