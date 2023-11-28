‘Beers, pizza, and champagne’: B.C. couple wins $5M lotto

Raymond and Stacey Donison won the $5-million Classic Jackpot from the Nov. 18, 2023 Lotto 6/49 draw. (Courtesy of Lotto 6/49)

Raymond Donison was watching a Canucks game in his kitchen when he discovered that he was Vancouver Island’s latest millionaire

His wife Stacey Donison was reading peacefully at her home in the next room when she overheard Donison holler from the other room excited to tell her the good news, they had a $5-million jackpot on Nov. 18.

“I checked my numbers online and then I called my wife in right away to tell her,” recalled Donison the moment he realized they had won. “I didn’t know what was going on.”

Stacey was just as surprised as her husband.

“He’s such a jokester I didn’t believe him,” said Stacey, upon her initial reaction to the news.

To double-check, the couple validated the ticket at the BCLC Lotto kiosk at Hillside Mall in Victoria.

The couple plans to have a casual family dinner to celebrate.

“Beers, pizza, and champagne” exclaimed Raymond.

In addition to a big family vacation, the couple is also planning a trip to Hawaii. However, the Donisons were clear in emphasizing how much this win meant for their family.

“This win means the world to us, we can leave a legacy for our grandkids,” said Stacey.

Raymond added, “My bucket list was to make sure that everyone in the family was happy and financially taken care of.”

The couple’s winning ticket was purchased at the Esso station on Fort and Morrison Streets in Victoria and they claimed the $5 million Classic Jackpot from the Lotto 6/49 draw on Nov. 24, at BCLC’s Vancouver office.

READ MORE: ‘Surreal’: Sidney woman sharing $5M lottery win with sister, who quit her job

Lottery