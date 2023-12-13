Bananas not in pyjamas are hanging down in pairs from Penticton trees

It’s not known if the bananas were meant as edible Christmas decorations or a random prank

While the weather has been mild for December in the Okanagan, it’s not quite the tropics.

Penticton residents and business owners happened upon bananas hung from trees in downtown Penticton on Tuesday morning.

Those arriving to work on Main Street found bananas hanging from a white string on branches of trees. There was a grouping of the elongated, edible fruit spotted in the 500 block outside the Penticton Western News, another in Nanaimo Square and a further hand of bananas in the 300 block of Main.

No one has claimed ownership of this spontaneous bunch, so it’s not known the motivation behind the bananas in trees. Some have speculated that the bananas were placed as edible Christmas tree decorations or just random shenanigans.

However, the bananas hanging outside the Western News are being used by a staff member to make banana muffins.

Regardless, the banana trees definitely made for a lot of curious conversations.

READ MORE: Opinion: A love-hate relationship with bananas

Penticton