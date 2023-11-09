B.C. firm going full throttle for snow country’s best ‘braaap wrap’ title

Sicamous’ 3Sixty5Designs, owned by Wally Taylor, still has 15 submissions in the running to earn the title of SnorRiders’ 2023 Best Sled Wrap contest, with voting in round two open until Nov. 19. (SnoRiders photo) Sicamous’ 3Sixty5Designs, owned by Wally Taylor, still has 15 submissions in the running to earn the title of SnorRiders’ 2023 Best Sled Wrap contest, with voting in round two open until Nov. 19. (SnoRiders photo) Sicamous’ 3Sixty5Designs, owned by Wally Taylor, still has 15 submissions in the running to earn the title of SnorRiders’ 2023 Best Sled Wrap contest, with voting in round two open until Nov. 19. (SnoRiders photo)

It’s not just about how well your sled performs anymore; it’s also about how good it looks when shredding the mountains.

SnoRiders magazine is highlighting the unique esthetics now decorating the hills with its fourth annual Best Sled Wrap Contest, and at least one B.C. business is embracing the opportunity.

Sicamous’ 3Sixty5Designs owner Wally Taylor, who’s been in business for three years, entered about 20 of his creations and has 15 of the 24 machines remaining in the contest’s second of three rounds. The two entries that receive the most votes advance to the next heat, with voting open until Nov. 19.

Taylor said anyone can enter the contest (which last ran in 2020), with some sponsored riders and customers having submitted their sleds with his custom designs, which are part of the entries that he’s judged on.

Round one of the contest saw a flurry of 80,951 votes, though SnoRiders removed some illegitimate ones and now requires a valid email address. After the three rounds of voting, the winner of the slickest sled wrap will earn the title and have a feature article written about them.

This contest highlights only one aspect of Taylor’s growing business, which started with sleds and has since expanded to include everything from side by sides, quads, boats, bikes, cars and everything in between. He added that last year he updated the Sicamous Eagles hockey team’s logo and has done some printing for them, as well as for the district, chamber of commerce and others.

“I do the whole works,” said Taylor. “It started out as sled wraps, but now that there’s no sign shop in town, it just went from there. I enjoy it.”

Voting can be done online at www.snowriderswest.com.

