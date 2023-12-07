B.C. boat builder unveils Canada’s first quad-powered aluminum boat

A Campbell River boat builder recently unveiled a piece of Canadian nautical history.

EagleCraft Boats has built the country’s first 42’ aluminum boat to be equipped with quad Yamaha 450HP outboard motors.

“The cruiser is not just a sight to behold but a powerhouse on the water. The inclusion of these high-performance outboards underscores EagleCraft’s dedication to providing the latest and most powerful marine technology. With a fuel capacity of 600 gallons, it ensures an extended and exhilarating journey on the open sea,” says a release from EagleCraft Boats.

Inside, the 42’ Cruiser offers a two-berth layout with a convertible settee, a separate head and shower, and a fully appointed galley. The interior is designed for comfort, featuring air conditioning, a 12 KW generator, and a large house battery system for uninterrupted power on extended voyages.

For navigation, the vessel uses Garmin electronics – including forward looking transducer and six 8616 units. The inclusion of a Seakeeper ensures stability in varying sea conditions, while the FLIR camera adds an extra layer of safety and awareness.

“We are thrilled to introduce the EagleCraft 42’ Cruiser, a vessel that combines cutting-edge technology with our decades-long expertise in boat building,” said Torry Wannenwetsch, Managing Director at EagleCraft Boats. “The integration of Quad Yamaha 450HP outboards marks a significant milestone for us and reinforces our commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury and performance in the world of custom boat building.”

“EagleCraft’s commitment to both luxury and functionality is evident in every detail,” the release says. “From the three in-deck insulated fish boxes to the diesel furnace heat and saltwater ice maker, this vessel is designed for those who appreciate the finer things in life. This groundbreaking vessel not only pushes the boundaries of innovation but also showcases EagleCraft’s commitment to delivering top-tier, customized boats for the discerning customer.”

