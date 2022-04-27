2 B.C. businesses supporting Ukraine efforts with ‘beer whisky’ sales

Two B.C. businesses are supporting humanitarian efforts in Ukraine with a release of “beer whisky.”

Two B.C. businesses are supporting humanitarian efforts in Ukraine with a limited release of “beer whisky.”

The drink begins as a malt liquor, brewed from corn, wheat, barley and hops — it is then distilled and casked in a wine barrel. It was conceived by brewer David Henry from Camp Beer Co., and distiller Steve Watts from Mainland Whisky.

Watts’ family friend and Mainland shareholder, Victor Dawydiak, is of Ukrainian descent.

“His family is currently enduring the horrors of war. His great nephew Roman is fighting in the Ukrainian army. His great-niece is doing humanitarian work along the Ukraine-Polish border,” Watts said in a news release from April 18.

Dawydiak’s cousin and her 16-year-old son are currently attempting to flee across the border into Poland, Watts said, in an attempt to bring the teenager to the White Rock-South Surrey area.

“It’s an absolute nightmare situation. We wanted to do something, anything to help,” said Watts.

Twenty per cent of all pre-orders will go directly to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation to help provide humanitarian aid to those affected by the war.



