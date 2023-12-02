Vancouver Canucks defenceman Nikita Zadorov, right, swats away a check from Calgary Flames forward A.J. Greer during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Nikita Zadorov, right, swats away a check from Calgary Flames forward A.J. Greer during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Visiting Vancouver Canucks hang on for 4-3 win over Calgary Flames

Zadorov picks up a point against ex-teammates after trade

Ilya Mikheyev and Sam Lafferty each scored a goal and added an assist, and Filip Hronek chipped in with two helpers as the visiting Vancouver Canucks edged the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Saturday.

Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson also scored for the Canucks, who led 2-1 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

Elias Lindholm scored twice for the Flames, while Mikael Backlund added a single. The Flames had their two-game NHL win streak snapped.

Thatcher Demko stopped 19 of 22 shots in the Canucks’ net, while Jacob Markstrom stopped 18 of 21 shots fired his way in the Flames’ net.

The Canucks led 3-1 with under five minutes left in the third period when Lindholm scored to make it a 3-2 game.

Nikita Zadorov then shot at an empty Flames’ net, but teammate Pettersson touched it before it went in the net to make it 4-2.

READ MORE: THE MOJ: Zadorov should mean the hits keep coming for the Canucks

Lindholm then scored again at 19:06 to make it 4-3 and the Canucks held on for the road win.

UP NEXT

Flames: Host the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.

Canucks: Host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

The Canadian Press

CanucksNHL

Previous story
VIDEO: Kelowna Rockets blank Vancouver Giants

Just Posted

Video captured near Foster Avenue and North Road in Coquitlam shows a construction site retaining wall cracking open and spilling dirt into the foundation on Nov. 29, 2023. (@ashsharma75/X)
VIDEO: Retaining wall collapses at under-construction B.C. highrise