VIDEO: Vancouver Giants shut out Everett Silvertips

Vancouver Giants blanked the Everett Silvertips in their first of two meetings this weekend, a home game at the Langley Events Centre before 3,515 Friday, March 17.
Jesper Vikman registered the first shutout of the season for Vancouver.
Jaden Lipinski opened the scoring with a fantastic individual effort on a rush chance 11:41 into the game. Ty Halaburda had the assist.
Colton Roberts made it 2-0 with a shot from the boards in the secon period where the rebound bounced in off the Everett defender in front of the net with 4:04 left in the period, with Ty Halaburda, and Ty Thorpe assisting.
In the third, Ty Thorpe knifed through the Silvertips defence and buried on a 1-on-3 effort 5:55 into the period.
A few seconds later, Dylan Anderson preserved Jesper Vikman’s shutout by taking a rebound in the face.
“That was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen,” Vikman said after the game, wishing his temmate a quick recovery from his injury.
“It’s going to be important to get him (Anderson) back as soon as possible.”
Vikaman said “it feels like it’s been ages since I had a shutout, it was nice to have one, [it’s a] super important game to climb today in the standings.”
For Saint Patrick’s Day, Giants were wearing special Shamrock jerseys originally created in honour of the “Big Irishman,” Pat Quinn.
Final Score: Vancouver 3 – Everett 0
Everett outhot Vancouver 32-22.
All three stars (in order) were Giants: Vikman, Halaburda and Roberts.
Next, the Giants head down to Everett for a rematch Saturday night and a chance to tie the season series. Puck drop is 6:05 p.m.
