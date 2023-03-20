VIDEO: Vancouver Giants score first and last, but Tri-City Americans get five in-between

‘They’re a big team, they’re hard to get off the puck, they use their size well’

Giants forward Jaden Lipinski in action against the Tri-City Americans. Tri-City scored three times before the first period was over, and cruised to a 5-2 victory in Kennewick Sunday afternoon, March 19.(John Keller/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants scored first, but the Tri-City Americans scored three times before the first period was over, and cruised to a 5-2 victory in Kennewick Sunday afternoon, March 19.

Giants Skyler Bruce opened the scoring on the powerplay with a rebound goal 4:00 into the game to put Vancouver ahead 1-0. Ty Thorpe and Samuel Honzek had the assist .

Giants Ty Halaburda played against the Tri-City Americans Sunday afternoon, March 19. Tri-City scored three times before the first period was over, and cruised to a 5-2 victory in Kennewick WA. (John Keller/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Tri-City’s Jake Sloan responded 2:51 later, capitalizing on a turnover in the defensive zone.

Exactly 1:01 later, Ethan Ernst got in on the action with a deflection goal to make it 2-1 Tri City.

Then, Adam Mechura scooped up a loose puck and deked out Giants goaltender Jesper Vikman to make it 3-1 with 8:11 left in the opening frame.

In the second period, Sloan netted his second of the game 1:59 into the middle frame with a shortside shot beside the net.

Mechura also got on the board for a second time with a deflection 8:48 into the period.

Vancouver Giants defenceman Colton Alain in action against the Tri-City Americans Sunday afternoon, March 19. . Tri-City scored three times before the first period was over, and went on to win 5-2 in Kennewick. (John Keller/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Giants Ty Thorpe netted his 37th of the campaign to get within three with 7:21 left in the second. Skyler Bruce, and Brenden Pentecost, assisted.

After a scoreless third period, final score was Vancouver 2 – Tri City 5.

Giants Associate Coach Adam Maglio gave credit to Tri-City, saying “I thought they played solid.”

“They’re a big team, they’re hard to get off the puck, they use their size well, they try to play a possession game,” Maglio told Sportsnet650 following the game.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants fall to Everett Silvertips

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants shut out Everett Silvertips

Next up, a Tuesday, March 21, road game against the Portland Winterhawks, 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR.

Giants return home Friday, Mar 24, to play against Kelowna Rockets at 7:30 p.m. pm at Langley Events Centre.

LangleyVancouver GiantsWHL