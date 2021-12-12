VIDEO: Vancouver Giants fall to Victoria Royals

After Giants scored twice, it was all Victoria

Saturday night, Dec. 11, in Victoria the Vancouver Giants fell 5-2 to the Victoria Royals. The goals came from Justin Lies and Ethan Semeniuk and Will Gurski made 36 saves. (Jay Wallace/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Saturday night, Dec. 11, in Victoria, the Vancouver Giants dropped a 5-2 decision to the Victoria Royals.

📽️ WHL Highlights – December 11, 2021 🏒 @WHLGiants (2) at @victoriaroyals (5) Victoria scores five unanswered goals in a victory over Vancouver. 📰 | https://t.co/ICUpq6RVZV pic.twitter.com/V5Tiok0xAp — The WHL (@TheWHL) December 12, 2021

Giants sprinted out to a 2-0 first period lead, but surrendered five straight goals to the Royals.

Justin Lies and Ethan Semeniuk had the goals for the Giants while five different forwards found the back of the net for Victoria.

It was the inaugural Lighthouse Island Bowl, where one team claims victory over the Island Bowl trophy on the eve of the CFL Grey Cup.

Will Gurski made 36 saves in defeat while Tyler Palmer stopped 30 of 32 for Victoria.

It was the third straight loss for the Langley-based Giants and their second defeat in back-to-back games against Victoria, who won 4-3 at Langley Events Centre on Friday.

Giants are now 1-3 on the season against Victoria and 1-1 against them on the road.

With two assists on the night, Connor Horning recorded his fourth multi-point game of the season.

Giants have now surrendered 40-or-more shots against in five of their previous nine games.

They remain ranked fourth in the Western Conference standings, and their road record now sits at 7-5-1-0.

Next Giants game is on Tuesday evening, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. in Prince George, another back-to-back schedule that will have the two teams going at it again on Wednesday at the CN Centre.

Giants next home game is set for Saturday, Dec. 18 against Prince George Cougars, with puck drop at 7 p.m.

