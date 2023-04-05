VIDEO: Vancouver Giants face elimination following third loss in series against Kamloops Blazers

Vancouver Giants Mazden Leslie in action against the Kamloops Blazers Tuesday night, April 4 at Langley Events Centre, where the Blazer 5-0 win was the third in a row in the best-of-seven series.(Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times) Vancouver Giants Samuel Honzek guarded netminder Jesper Vikman against the Kamloops Blazers Tuesday night, April 4 at Langley Events Centre. Vikman blocked 38 of 42 shots as the Blazers went on to win 5-0, their second shutout in the best-of-seven series. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times) Giants Connor Dale dug for the puck against the Kamloops Blazers Tuesday night, April 4 at Langley Events Centre. Blazers 5-0 win was their third in a row in the best-of-seven series.(Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants Head Coach Michael Dyck described the situation as “backs against the wall” following the team’s third loss in a row, a 5-0 defeat by Kamloops Blazers before 2,417 at Langley Events Centre on Tuesday night, April 4.

Jesper Vikman returned to the net and stopped 41 of 45 shots, and Giants dominated in the face-offs, winning 62 per cent of the draws, but they couldn’t get one past Blazers netminder Dylan Ernst, who recorded his second shutout in the best-of-seven series.

Following the game, Dyck said the Blazers “came hard and took advantage of the opportunities they got.”

“I thought we were solid,” Dyck maintained, “but as the game wore on, obviously we we had a hard time matching that energy because there’s been a lot of time on the road.”

With game 4 and the possibility of elimination looming, Dyck said “we never quit. That’s not the m.o. of his group. They’ll never quit.”

He talked about adjusting the Giants offence, saying “a lot of it has to do with with quicker exits and generating a little more grind time in the offensive zone.”

📹"We got worn down, they came hard and took advantage of the opportunites they got." Head Coach post game after game 3 vs. the Blazers. pic.twitter.com/pSXeTSAm1d — X – Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) April 5, 2023

Logan Stankoven opened the scoring for Kamloops at 7:37 into the game when he was left alone at the back door.

Emmitt Finnie made it 2-0 just 2:20 into the middle frame after getting a pass alone in front of the net.

In the third, Ryan Hofer scored on a wrap around 3:05 into the final frame.

Just 1:58 later, Caedan Bankier scored his first of the period to make it 4-0.

Then, Bankier dumped one into the empty net with 2:14 remaining.

Final Score: Vancouver 0 – Kamloops 5

Including the empty net goal, Kamloops outshot Vancouver 46-17.

Vikman was named first star of the game, with Blazers Seminoff and Bankier second and third.

Game 4 is set for Thursday, April 6, at the LEC. Puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants lose second in a row to Kamloops Blazers

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants shut out by Kamloops Blazers in first game of playoffs