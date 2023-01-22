Mathew Edwards got the Giants on the scoreboard Saturday night, Jan. 21 in Kelowna. G-Men went on to win 4-3. (Steve Dunsmoor/Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants end losing streak with win in Kelowna

After the Rockets scored the opening goal, Giants pushed back with three unanswered goals

Vancouver Giants snapped a four-game losing streak Saturday night, Jan. 21, in Kelowna, downing the Rockets 4-3.

Kelowna opened the scoring with a Turner McMillen shorthanded goal on a breakaway 13:22 into the first.

Just 1:04 later, Matthew Edwards sniped one in the top corner for the Giants to tie the game at one.

Ty Halaburda snapped home a rebound on the power play 14:22 into the second to put Vancouver ahead 2-1, assisted by Mazden Leslie and Ty Thorpe.

In the third, Connor Dale batted home his first as a Giant to increase the lead to 3-1.

Kelowna’s Adam Kydd put his first of the game home just under a minute later.

Thorpe scored Vancouver’s fourth of the night, with Dylan Anderson and Skyler Bruce assisting.

Kydd added his second of the night for Kelowna on a rebound with 6:40 left, and that was all.

Final score: 4-3 for Vancouver.

Associate Coach Adam Maglio was proud of the team effort in an interview with Sportsnet650 following the game.

“We knew we had to dig in and clean up,” Maglio noted.

“I think as a collective group I thought we did a great job. [I’m] proud of the guys, it was a good effort”

Maglio praised Leslie for his efforts and said of netminder Brett Mirwald, “his rebound control is great. He was ahead of the play.”

Vancouver’s Ty Halaburda was the game’s first star, while Kelowna’s Adam Kydd and Gabriel Szturc were second and third.

Kelowna and Vancouver will play again Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28.

Friday’s game at the Langley events Centre gets underway at 7:30 p.m.

