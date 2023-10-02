VIDEO: Vancouver Giants dominate Wild

Vancouver Giants rebounded from Friday’s loss in a big way on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 1, defeating the visiting Wenatchee Wild 6-2 at the Langley Events Centre. (Wes Shaw/ ShotBug Press/Special to Langley Advance Times) Vancouver Giants rebounded from Friday’s loss in a big way on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 1, defeating the visiting Wenatchee Wild 6-2 at the Langley Events Centre. (Wes Shaw/ ShotBug Press/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants rebounded from Friday’s loss in a big way on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 1, defeating the visiting Wenatchee Wild 6-2 at the Langley Events Centre.

Both Kyren Gronick and Tyler Thorpe had multi-goal games, while rookies Cameron Schmidt and Adam Titlbach each found the back of the net as well.

Goaltender Brett Mirwald picked up his second win of the season thanks to 28 saves.

Head Coach Manny Viveiros said G-Men were “a lot more connected throughout the ice.”

“We got pucks to the net tonight and we got players going,” Viveiros commented.

“We scored a lot of our goals, I think the majority of them right around that net area. That was something we talked about after Friday’s game. We wanted to get people towards the net and put pucks towards the net there. So pretty happy with the way the guys were willing to get to that area tonight.”

Wild got on the board first, after defenceman Jonas Woo came down the right wing and fired a shot past the blocker of Mirwald 7:44 into the first period.

But less than five minutes later, Leslie backhanded a puck towards the net from the left faceoff dot that was redirected in by Gronick to tie the game.

Before the period was done, Damian Palmieri made a smart pinch from the right point, which allowed Lipinski and Titlbach to create a give and go that ended up in the back of the net off Titlbach’s stick.

Just 49 seconds into the second period, the Giants doubled their lead after Lipinski created a perfect rebound for Schmidt off the rush.

With only 1.3 seconds remaining in the middle period, the Wild got one back, off the stick of defenceman Graham Sward, who went over the glove from the slot to get the Giants lead to 3-2.

In the third period,Gronick notched his second of the afternoon just over eight minutes in to make the score 4-2.

Just 36 seconds later, Thorpe blocked a clearing attempt at the offensive blue line and whipped a shot upstairs to make the score 5-2.

Thorpe scored again from a bad angle – his fourth of the season already – with 2:08 remaining to make the final 6-2.

Kyren Gronick and Jaden Lipinski were named first and second stars of the game.

Next, Giants will hit the road at the end of the week for a battle on Saturday, Oct. 7 with the Portland Winterhawks. It is the only game they will play next weekend.

Their next home game is Friday, Oct. 13 against the Swift Current Broncos at 7 p.m.

