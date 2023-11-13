VIDEO: Three shorthanded goals take Giants down

Three short-handed goals lifted the Everett Silvertips past the Vancouver Giants, who fell 6-2 Saturday night, Nov. 11, at the Angel of the Winds Arena. (Dominick Olson/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Three short-handed goals lifted the Everett Silvertips past the Vancouver Giants, who fell 6-2 Saturday night, Nov. 11, at the Angel of the Winds Arena.

Scoring both goals for Vancouver was Colton Roberts, his fourth and fifth goals of the season.

The Silvertips were powered by three shorthanded goals, two from veteran Austin Roest and one from defenceman Eric Jamieson, while Dominik Rymon, Kyan Grouette and Jesse Heslop also each scored. The Silvertips are now 11-7-1-0 this season.

The Silvertips scored the lone goal of the first period while shorthanded, when Roest collected a missed shot off the end boards and chipped it past Matthew Hutchison for his 10th goal of the season.

After 20 minutes, Everett had a 1-0 lead on the scoreboard and 12-9 edge in shots on goal.

Early in the second, Roest scored another shorthanded goal, this time off a backhand, making it 2-0 3:02 into the middle frame.

The Silvertips followed that up with their third consecutive shorthanded goal, at the 10:36 mark of the second, after defenceman Eric Jamieson put home a rebound.

Less than two minutes later, Everett’s Rymon increased his team’s lead to 4-0 with his 10th goal of the season.

Early in the third, the Silvertips got another insurance marker, this time off of Grouette’s first of the season.

Defenceman Colton Roberts gave the Giants some life late in the third when he scored a pair of goals in under three minutes, first on the power play and then 2:32 on a snap shot following a pass from Colton Langkow.

While the goals for Vancouver made the score 5-2, Everett would distance themselves yet again before the night was done, Jesse Heslop scored his fifth goal of the season.

The Giants’s record is now 7-10-1 this season.

Silvertips outshot Giants, with Vancouver’s Matthew Hutchison making 34 saves on 40 shots while Everett’s Tyler Palmer made 20 saves on 22 shots.

Up next, a busy week for Vancouver that starts Tuesday and Wednesday in Prince George, where they’ll play the Cougars in back-to-back games.

Then, they’ll host the Cougars on Friday, Nov. 17 at the Langley Events Centre , before playing Lethbridge on Saturday, Nov. 18. Both games start at 7 p.m.

