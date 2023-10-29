VIDEO: Second-season version of Vancouver FC begins to take shape

Vancouver FC’s Renan Garcia took a shot Tuesday, Oct 24, during a team ‘tactical games’ exercise to help select the second-season version of the Langley-based Canadian Premier League franchise. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Vancouver FC’s Gabriel Bitar was one of 28 field players taking part in a ‘tactical games’ exercise to help select the second-season version of the Langley-based Canadian Premier League franchise. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Vancouver FC teen sensation TJ Tahid from Maple Ridge was was one of 28 field players taking part in a ‘tactical games’ exercise to help select the second-season version of the Langley-based Canadian Premier League franchise. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) On Tuesday, Oct. 24 at a Langley tryout session, Vancouver FC Head Coach Afshin Ghotbi began putting together the second season version of the team, one he thinks will have the potential to be the ‘best team in the league.’ (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

On Tuesday morning, Oct. 24, the second season of Vancouver FC was beginning to take shape on a practice field behind the home stadium of the Canadian Premier League pro soccer franchise in Langley’s Willoughby Community Park.

Head coach Afshin Ghotbi and his staff were putting 28 field players and five goalkeepers, a mix of players from the first season and potential additions to the team, through their paces.

They were divided into three teams to play what Ghotbi described as “tactical games.”

”I’m looking for players that have the intelligence to solve the puzzles and find ways that they can win certain tactical games,” Ghotbi told the Langley Advance Times.

“Just to see who has a football brain, or soccer brain, who has the IQ that I’m looking for.”

After Vancouver FC became the first side eliminated from Canadian Premier League playoff contention by losing to Cavalry in mid-September, they wound things up with a winning streak, downing the Valour, Wanderers and Pacific teams before losing their last game of the season to York United on Friday, Oct 6 at the Willoughby stadium.

“I think in the last 10 games, we were one of the better teams in the league,” Ghotbi said, “and maybe in the last six games, we were one of the best teams in the league.”

“I felt that not only were we dangerous for scoring goals, we were winning games. But also, we were out-possessing opponents, which is the type of football I want to play. I want to have a team that, every time we have the ball, we have an intention to score goals and come into danger areas. And at the same time, we have the defensive bite, to not give chances away, and not take goals.”

“Our goal is to really be the best team in the league next season,” Ghotbi declared.

“Can that be done in a year? I hope so.”

In their first year, the team started late, and was still adding players a month before the season opened.

Next year, Ghotbi wants a head start.

“We’re hoping to have a full team as soon as possible,” he remarked.

READ ALSO:VFC victory wasn’t in cards for last game of first season

It is the first experience of building a team from scratch for Ghotbi, who has held head and assistant coaching roles in the United Soccer League, Major League Soccer, the Persian Gulf Pro League, Thailand’s Thai League 1, Japan’s J1 League and the Chinese Super League, over a career that has spanned nearly four decades.

“Most of the teams I’ve joined have been established teams,” he recounted.

“I was with four different national teams [which have] 50- to 100-year histories, so it’s it’s been quite a different experience.”

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge phenom creates lifelong memories in first year of pro soccer

Vancouver FC