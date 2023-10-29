VIDEO: Road win for Vancouver Giants

Brett Mirwald stopped 31 of 33 shots for the Vancouver Giants as they downed Victoria Royals at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria on Saturday, Oct. 28. (Kevin Light/Langley Advance Times) Ty Halaburda scored in the shootout as the Vancouver Giants downed Victoria Royals at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria on Saturday, Oct. 28. (Kevin Light/Langley Advance Times) Brett Mirwald stopped 31 of 33 shots for the Vancouver Giants as they downed Victoria Royals at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria on Saturday, Oct. 28. (Kevin Light/Langley Advance Times) Brett Mirwald stopped 31 of 33 shots for the Vancouver Giants as they downed Victoria Royals at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria on Saturday, Oct. 28. (Kevin Light/Langley Advance Times)

For the second consecutive night, the Vancouver Giants took a 2-1 lead on the Victoria Royals into the third period.

But on Saturday, Oct. 28, unlike Friday, Vancouver came away with the win, topping their B.C. division rivals 3-2 in a shootout.

The Giants are now 4-6-1 this season.

Two defencemen provided the goals in regulation, as Colton Roberts scored at even strength and Mazden Leslie scored on the power play.

Roberts was later named second star of the game.

Three Giants scored in the shootout: Tyler Thorpe, Ty Halaburda and Jaden Lipinski, who had the game-clinching shootout goal.

Giants goaltender Brett Mirwald finished with 31 saves on 33 shots.

Cole Reschny and Teydon Tremecky scored in regulation for Victoria, while Reschny and Dawson Pasternak each scored in the shootout.

Giants Associate Coach Adam Maglio said in the past three or four games, they’ve “paid a little more attention to awareness away from the puck.”

“I think we’re doing a better job of getting five guys connected, so it was nice to see the guys get rewarded,” Maglio remarked.

“I thought our first was really, really good and then we ran into a bit of penalty trouble and that I think hurts your momentum [when] guys start sitting on the bench a little bit longer that aren’t on the kill. But we got it back and at the end of the day we got a much needed win.”

It was the Giants first road win of the season.

Next, Giants wrap up their 3-in-3 with a Sunday matinee at home in the Langley Events Centre against Kamloops for the annual Trick or Suite game at 4 p.m.

