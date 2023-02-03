VIDEO: Rematch was years in making for Giants and Raiders

Vancouver Giants fell to the Prince Albert Raiders 4-1 on Wednesday night at Langley Events Centre. (Rob Wilton, Vancouver Giants/Special to Langley Advance Times)

It was a hockey rematch almost four years in the making, and it unfolded on the ice at Langley Events Centre Wednesday night.

In the first time since May 2019, the Vancouver Giants faced off against the Prince Albert Raiders – a rivalry that hasn’t seen ice time since the Raiders stole the Western Hockey League Championship Series title in an overtime 3-2 victory in Saskatchewan.

Well, the teams shared the ice again this week, and history repeated itself. The Raiders walked away victorious, downing the Giants 4-1.

GAME BY THE NUMBERS

1st period:

PA: Nail Crocker opened the scoring for the Raiders 6:45 into the game on a deflection in the slot.

VAN: Skyler Bruce tied the game with his first as a Giant 6:04 later off a backdoor pass from Ty Thorpe.

2nd period:

PA: Just 6:14 into the second, Keaton Sorenson put the Raiders ahead with a powerplay goal in a scrum in front of the net where he shoveled in a rebound.

3rd period:

PA: Landon Kosior made it 3-1 with a top-corner shot off the rush 5:32 into the final frame.

PA: After missing the empty net twice, Prince Albert iced the game with an empty-netter by Evan Herman with 1:21 left.

Final score: Vancouver 1 – Prince Albert 4

Final shots: Vancouver: 24 – Prince Albert: 43

Vancouver’s netminder Jesper Vikman: 39/42 saves

Prince Albert goaltender Max Hildebrand: 23/24 saves

Vancouver power play: 0/6

Prince Albert power play: 1/3

3 Stars of the game: 1) Raiders’ Landon Kosior, 2) Raiders’ Aiden Oiring, and 3) Giants’ Skyler Bruce

The Giants play the next game tonight, Friday, Feb. 3 in Kelowna, once again taking on the their Western Division rivals, the Rockets.

Then they’re back on home ice on Saturday, when they take on the Kamloops Blazers again. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

That’s follows by a Sunday game with a fun twist.

The Giants recently announced a partnership with RE/MAX, Nickelodeon, and the Western Hockey League (WHL) to host a themed game on Feb. 5.

The Giants will play against the Tri-City Americans at the Langley Events Centre, with the game starting at 4 p.m.

During the game, the G-Men will wear themed jerseys inspired by the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

After the game, the jerseys will be auctioned off, with proceeds going to the BC Children’s Hospital. Fans can purchase tickets to the game and bid on the jerseys through the Giants’ website.

“The themed jerseys are a way to connect with fans and raise funds for the BC Children’s Hospital,” said Giants vice-president of operations Peter Toigo.

“We encourage everyone to come out and support the team and the cause.”

Also after the game, fans can take part in the postgame skate, presented by Save On Foods. Skaters are encouraged to bring their own skates and enjoy some time on the ice.

For ticket information or updates on the team, people can visit their website.

