VIDEO: Late in game comeback by Victoria Royals defeats Vancouver Giants

Victoria Royals ousted the Vancouver Giants 3-2, in a last-minute comeback at Langley Event Centre on Friday, Oct. 27. (Wes Shaw/ShotBug Press/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants took a 2-1 lead into the third period of Friday’s (Oct. 27) game against Victoria, but the Royals scored two goals in 47 seconds in the third to come from behind and win the game 3-2.

The Giants are now 3-6-1 this season.

Scoring for Vancouver was Ty Halaburda and Colton Langkow, while Brett Mirwald made 29 saves.

On the other side, Dawson Pasternak had the game-winning-goal for Victoria, while Ben Riche and Robin Sapousek also found the back of the net. The Royals improve to 7-6-0 this season and are 7-2 in their last nine games.

Giants struck first in this one, after Connor Dale fed a long stretch pass to Halaburda, who got in behind the defence and made no mistake on the backhand to open the scoring. It was the third consecutive game with a goal for the Victoria native.

Vancouver took that 1-0 lead into the first intermission, where the shots favoured the visitors 9-8.

Just three minutes into the second period, Victoria tied the game after Cole Reschny found Riche backdoor to make it 1-1.

The Giants, however, responded quickly, regaining their one-goal lead after Julian Cull found Langkow at the left faceoff circle. Langkow quickly fired a wrist shot past the glove of Brayden Holt to make it 2-1 for Vancouver.

The Giants took their 2-1 lead into the second intermission, despite being outshot 15-9 by the Royals in the second period.

There wasn’t much to report in the first half of the third period, but things quickly changed when Victoria scored two goals in under a minute.

First, Robin Sapousek jumped on a rebound at the 12:20 mark to tie the game.

Then, 47 seconds later, Pasternak, a new addition to the team, ripped a shot from the right side past Mirwald to give Victoria their first lead of the game.

The Giants pulled the goalie with 2:35 remaining, but got called for a penalty. They did get a good chance in the dying seconds when Logen Hammett fired a shot to the net that led to a crease scramble, but Holt was able to keep the puck out.

Victoria’s Pasternak was named first star of the game, while the Giants’ Colton Langkow was second and the Royals’ Tanner Scott was third. Both of Langkow’s two goals this season have come against Victoria.

Halaburda now has goals in three consecutive games, after not scoring in his first seven games.

The Giants penalty kill went a perfect 5-for-5

Next, Giants battle Victoria again today, Saturday Oct. 28, this time on the road at 6:05 p.m. before heading home to Langley for a Sunday matchup with Kamloops for the annual Trick or Suite game at 4 p.m.

