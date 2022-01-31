VIDEO: Four games in five days end with losses for Vancouver Giants

Alex Cotton guarded the Giants goal during at Sunday’s (Jan. 30) game against Kamloops Blazers at Langley Events Centre. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times) Ty Halaburda got past a Blazer at Sunday’s (Jan. 30) game against Kamloops Blazers at Langley Events Centre. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times) Tom Cadieux put the Giants on the board less than five minutes into Sunday’s (Jan. 30) game against Kamloops Blazers at Langley Events Centre. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Playing their third game in less than 72 hours – and fourth in five days – with only 10 forwards, the Vancouver Giants dropped a fourth consecutive hockey game.

Giants opened the scoring, but the Kamloops Blazers took home the two points, skating to a 5-2 victory on Sunday afternoon (Jan. 30) in Western Hockey League action at Langley Events Centre. The Blazers improved to 28-11-1-0 on the season while the Giants saw their record fall to 16-21-2-0.

“Good start (but) not a good second period,” said Coach Michael Dyck. “We showed flashes.”

Tom Cadieux got the Giants on the board less than five minutes into Sunday’s contest as his power-play point shot eluded Kamloops goalie Dylan Garand. Caedan Bankier evened the score at one later in the period before Logan Stankoven and Luke Toporowski added second-period goals for the visitors.

Defenceman Evan Toth scored for the Vancouver Giants in the third during Sunday’s game (Jan. 30) against Kamloops Blazers at Langley Events Centre. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Mats Lindgren made it 4-1 less than four minutes into the third before Evan Toth got one back for the Giants – with his second in as many games – before Daylan Kuefler rounded out the scoring with 75 seconds to play.

Vancouver was coming off a 3-1 loss the night before in Kelowna. The Giants had led for most of the game before the host Rockets scored three times in a span of 5:47 in the third period. The same two teams played Friday night in Langley with the Rockets winning 6-0.

“We played real well last night, it was a really solid effort,” Dyck said, adding he hoped the team could have built off that showing.

Toth has now scored in back-to-back games for the first time in his WHL career. He’s got three points (2G, 1A) over his past two games.

Tom Cadieux’s first period goal was also his first in a Giants uniform.

With their record of 16-21-2-0 the Vancouver Giants remain in seventh place in the Western Conference standings, two points back of sixth placed Prince George and five points ahead of the eight placed Victoria Royals.

Giants home record now sits at 8-10-1-0 – they are now 1-7 for the season against the Kamloops Blazers.

Giants are next in action on Friday, Feb. 4 on home ice at Langley Events Centre (7:30 p.m.) in a rematch with the Blazers as Vancouver plays another three games in three days.

Following the Blazers game, the Giants will complete a home-and-home series with the Seattle Thunderbirds. The teams play in Seattle on Saturday before returning to the LEC on Sunday, Feb. 6 with a 4 p.m. puck drop.