VIDEO: Cougars blank Vancouver Giants

Despite outcome, a good first period, coach says

Vancouver Giants lost 5-0 to the Prince George Cougars on Tuesday night, Nov. 14, at the CN Centre. (James Doyle/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants lost 5-0 to the Prince George Cougars on Tuesday night at the CN Centre.

The Cougars got noteworthy performances from the duo of Riley Heidt and Koehn Ziemmer, who each registered two goals and two assists. Scoring the fifth goal for Prince George was Hunter Laing. The Cougars remain in first place in the Western Conference with 14 wins in 19 games.

Giants are currently ranked 19th of 22 WHL teams, with a seven wins in 19 games.

Cougars only needed nine seconds to strike first in this one, as right off the opening face-off they entered on an odd-man rush where Heidt fed the puck across to a streaking Ziemmer, who made no mistake on the glove side to open the scoring.

Giants out-shot the Cougars 13-6 in the opening 20, but trailed on the scoreboard 2-0.

Despite the outcome, Giants Associate Coach Adam Maglio felt the game saw one of their better first oeriods.

“PG is a good team. We know that. We know they’re highly offensive and I thought we did a pretty good job,” Maglio said post-game.

“We ran into some penalty trouble. Our discipline has to be there, but the guys fought hard, I thought, for the most part.”

The Giants did hit a post and crossbar in the third period, but neither bounced in their favour, making the final score 5-0.

Next, Vancouver will play the Cougars again tonight, Wednesday Nov. 15.

Then, they’ll host the Cougars on Friday at Langley Evengts Centre before playing Lethbridge at the LEC on Saturday. Both games are at 7 p.m.

