VIDEO: A new look, but another loss, for Vancouver Giants

Ty Halaburda, Carson Haynes, and Jesper Vikman tried to prevent a Tri-City goal Sunday afternoon, Jan. 15 at Langley Events Centre. Giants lost 7-3. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Good guys, in very old movies, always wear white and never lose.

But not on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 15, when the Vancouver Giants unveiled what they described online as a “twist” on their at-home uniforms, an all-white outfit that didn’t help them against the Tri-City Americans.

Kennewick, Washington’s team scored early and often, as the Giants offence struggled to get in gear before 4,017 home ice fans at Langley Events Centre.

Tri-City opened the scoring 4:11 into the game as Tyson Greenway slipped one in from the half wall on the power play. Alex Serraglio doubled the Americans lead 6:14 later.

In the second, the carnage continued, as Americans player Jalen Luypen added a third 1:04 into the second on a rebound off a partial break.

Chase Friedt-Mohr increased the lead to four 1:13 later on a delayed penalty. It would prove to be the game winner.

It got worse. Parker Bell made it 5-0 with a shorthanded goal 9:28 into the period.

Then, Elouann Lemonnier increased the Tri-City lead to six just 3:20 later on a rebound at the side of the net.

And late in the period, Ethan Ernst buried a powerplay goal with 1:50 to go, making it 7-0.

By then, Giants netminder Jesper Vikman had been pulled, with Brett Mirwald taking over in the crease.

Colton Roberts and Ty Thorpe in action against Tri-City Sunday afternoon, Jan. 15 at Langley Events Centre. Giants lost 7-3. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Giants finally found their groove in the third period, scoring three straight goals, but it wasn’t enough to dig them out of their very deep hole.

Kyren Gronick got the Giants on the board at 6:14 into the third period on a rebound, assisted by Ethan Semeniuk, and Dylan Anderson.

Kyren Gronick faced off against a Tri-City player with Dylan Anderson awaiting the outcome Sunday afternoon, Jan. 15 at Langley Events Centre. Gronick got the Giants on the board at 6:14 into the third period, assisted by Ethan Semeniuk and Anderson. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Midway through the period, Mazden Leslie scored a power play goal, assisted by Ty Halaburda and Ty Thorpe. Leslie would be named third star of the game, with two Tri-City players occupying first and second.

Halaburda finished the scoring for Vancouver, and the evening, off a low play on a delayed penalty with 1:36 left.

Skyler Bruce and Sammy May had the assist.

Final Score: 7-3 for Tri-City.

Americans outshot the Giants 31-21.

Up next, a Friday, Jan. 20, home stand at LEC against Kelowna Rockets at 7:30 p.m. It is the first of two back-to-back games, with the second hosted by Kelowna at Prospera place, Sat. Jan 21, at 7:05 pm

