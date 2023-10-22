VIDEO: A close loss to Kelowna for Vancouver Giants

It was close. Vancouver Giants lost 6-5 to the Kelowna Rockets on Saturday night, Oct. 21, at Prospera Place. (Steve Dunsmoor/Kelowna Rockets/Special to Langley Advance Times) It was close. Vancouver Giants lost 6-5 to the Kelowna Rockets on Saturday night, Oct. 21, at Prospera Place. (Steve Dunsmoor/Kelowna Rockets/Special to Langley Advance Times) It was close. Vancouver Giants lost 6-5 to the Kelowna Rockets on Saturday night, Oct. 21, at Prospera Place. (Steve Dunsmoor/Kelowna Rockets/Special to Langley Advance Times) It was close. Vancouver Giants lost 6-5 to the Kelowna Rockets on Saturday night, Oct. 21, at Prospera Place. (Steve Dunsmoor/Kelowna Rockets/Special to Langley Advance Times) It was close. Vancouver Giants lost 6-5 to the Kelowna Rockets on Saturday night, Oct. 21, at Prospera Place. (Steve Dunsmoor/Kelowna Rockets/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants lost 6-5 to the Kelowna Rockets on Saturday night, Oct. 21, at Prospera Place.

Five different G-Men found the back of the net: Kyren Gronick, Adam Titlbach, Mazden Leslie, Ty Halaburda and Tyler Thorpe.

Netminder Matthew Hutchison, in his first appearance of the season, finished with 28 saves.

Kelowna got a pair of goals from Tij Iginla, plus tallies from Andrew Cristall, Dylan Wightman, Marek Rocak and Gabriel Szturc.

Rockets got out to a 2-0 lead six minutes into the game, thanks to goals from Andrew Cristall and Tij Iginla.

Before the first period was done, Kyren Gronick got the Giants on the board with his third of the season, firing a shot off the post and in on a 3-on-2 rush.

Vancouver started the second period by quickly tying the game, thanks to Adam Titlbach, who buried his third of the season. At the 7:17 mark of the second, the G-Men grabbed their first lead of the game, after Mazden Leslie got his first goal of the season, scoring on a power play.

The Rockets then pushed back, scoring a pair before the intermission, first Dylan Wightman on a power play, and then Marek Rocak off a long scramble in front, making the score 4-3 for Kelowna.

Ty Halaburda got the Giants even by scoring a shorthanded goal off the rush 2:58 into the third period.

The Rockets scored twice in a span of 2:06 to get out to a 6-4 lead midway through the third, with Iginla potting his second of the night and then captain Gabriel Szturc doubling their lead with his fourth goal of the campaign.

With the goalie pulled, Vancouver got to within one off a deflection from Tyler Thorpe with 3:52 left in the game, but that was as close as the Giants would get.

With the loss, the Giants fall to 2-5-1-0 this season.

It was the most goals Vancouver has scored in a game since Oct. 1, with 10 different Giants recording a point on Saturday.

🎥 VIDEO PREVIEW@dianahongseunga and @NathanKanter11 bring you today’s preview, with a few things to watch tonight between Vancouver and @spokanechiefs!#GiantNewEra pic.twitter.com/WGgp0oufG7 — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) October 22, 2023

Next up, the Giants 3-in-3 wraps this Sunday afternoon, Oct. 22, at the Langley Events Centre against the Spokane Chiefs at 4 p.m. It is Referee Appreciation Night.

