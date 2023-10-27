Vancouver’s Rogers Arena hosting WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Jan. 5

Vancouver is the lone Canadian stop of 27 new live event dates to start 2024

WWE has announced that Friday Night Smackdown is coming to Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Jan. 5, 2024. (Twitter photo)

World Wrestling Entertainment will be bringing the bright lights of Friday Night Smackdown to Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

The Stamford, Conn.-based company revealed the Vancouver date and 26 other live events on Friday (Oct. 27) morning.

.@WWE Friday Night Smackdown is returning to @RogersArena on Jan. 5. Vancouver last hosted the show on Feb. 14, 2020. This show will be part of the build to the Royal Rumble, which occurs in Tampa Bay on Jan. 27 – https://t.co/Tzah44kVJV pic.twitter.com/DdZ38qSWD0 — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) October 27, 2023

Vancouver is the lone Canadian stop of the new dates, with the company also making stops in Spokane, Wash. (Jan. 6), Wentachee, Wash. (Jan. 7) and Portland, Ore. (Jan. 8).

Smackdown airs live every week on Sportsnet 360 in Canada and on the FOX Network in the United States. The show made its debut in 2001 and has aired more than 1,200 episodes.

American viewership since the show moved to FOX in 2019 has been strong, with the show averaging between two and three million viewers and regularly finishing in the top-five in its demo audience. The show also frequently has significant viewership in Canada.

WWE last appeared at Rogers Arena for an episode of Smackdown on Feb. 14, 2020. They also had a live event at Vancouver’s Pacific Coliseum on Sept. 24, 2022.

Presale tickets go on sale on Wednesday (Nov. 1) at 10 a.m., with the general public tickets available on Nov. 3 at 10 a.m.

💪JUST ANNOUNCED💪@WWE Friday Night Smackdown is coming to Vancouver on January 5, 2024! Presale on Wednesday Nov. 1 at 10AM PT.

Tickets on-sale Friday Nov. 3 at 10AM PT. pic.twitter.com/WgkgG6CHyW — Rogers Arena (@RogersArena) October 27, 2023

Breaking NewsVancouverWrestling