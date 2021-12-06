Vancouver Giants sign goaltender Connor Martin

Deal with Seattle Thunderbirds in return for eight-round draft pick

Giants have acquired 2002-born goaltender Connor Martin from the Seattle Thunderbirds, the team announced Monday, Dec. 6. (Brian Liesse/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants have acquired 2002-born goaltender Connor Martin from the Seattle Thunderbirds.

In return, the Langley-based Giants are sending an eight-round draft pick in 2024 back to Seattle.

Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta made the announcement Monday, Dec. 6.

Martin, a 6’3”, 183-pound left catching goaltender has appeared in 13 career WHL games over the past three seasons with Victoria and Seattle.

His career record sits at 1-6-1-2 with a 3.97 goals-against average and an .891 save percentage.

Last season in the RE/MAX Hub, Martin had three appearances for Victoria against Vancouver and was 0-1-0-1 with a 4.08 goals-against average and an .892 save percentage.

Martin played in one game as a T-Bird and had a save percentage of .833.

With the acquisition of Martin, the Vancouver Giants roster now sits at 26 players: three goaltenders, eight defencemen and 15 forwards.

