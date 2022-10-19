Giants defenceman Colton Roberts participated in the Hockey Canada U-17 camp in Calgary back in July. (Rob Wilton,Vancouver Giants/Special to Black Press Media)

Giants defenceman Colton Roberts participated in the Hockey Canada U-17 camp in Calgary back in July. (Rob Wilton,Vancouver Giants/Special to Black Press Media)

Vancouver Giants player chosen for Team Canada in World U-17 Hockey Challenge

Defenceman Colton Roberts is 1 of 10 B.C.-born players to be selected

The Western Hockey League (WHL) has announced the rosters of their three Under-17 teams for the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Amongst the 24 individuals chosen were four players from the Lower Mainland, including Carson Wetsch from North Vancouver, Jordan Gavin and Tomas Mrsic from Surrey, and Colton Roberts from Maple Ridge.

Of these B.C.-born players, only one of them currently plays for a B.C. team. Roberts is a defenceman for the Vancouver Giants, which allows him to play and train close to home.

Roberts was chosen as a member of Team Canada Black, alongside Tyson Buczkowski of the Prince George Cougars, Josh Fluker and Clarke Caswell of the Swift Current Broncos, Jordan Gavin of the Tri-City Americans, Lynden Lakovic of the Moose Jaw Warriors, and Cole Pearden of the Prince Albert Raiders.

“I’m very excited about this tournament, it is a dream come true to wear and play in my country’s colours,” said Roberts. “I cannot wait for this opportunity to happen.”

Giants general manager Barclay Parneta is also excited about one of his own being selected for the upcoming event.

“The Vancouver Giants are pleased with the opportunity Colton has earned from his hard work, dedication, and solid play in the WHL,” said Parneta. “It will be a great experience playing at the international level. He will have a ton of support from Giants fans, family, and friends. The Vancouver Giants wish him the best of luck at this prestigious event.”

This tournament will feature eight teams in total, including three from Canada, with the goal being to show off the best upcoming talent in the world of hockey.

The 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge is scheduled to take place in Langley and Delta from Nov. 3-12, with more information being available at https://www.hockeycanada.ca/.

