Vancouver Giants fall to Kelowna Rockets in a close game

Your Giants fought hard until the end, but felt short to the Rockets tonight. We'll regroup at home against Kamloops tomorrow. 📸: Steve Dunsmoor pic.twitter.com/MXV3jPCDFe — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) February 4, 2023

Vancouver Giants suffered a close defeat at the hands of the Kelowna Rockets on Friday, Feb. 3. Despite an impressive start with two quick goals from Julian Cull and Damian Palmieri, the Giants couldn’t keep the momentum going and ended up losing 5-4 to the Rockets.

The Giants were unable to stay out of the penalty box, which proved to be their downfall as Kelowna’s power play was the difference in the game. Adam Kydd got the Rockets on the board with a power play goal early in the first period, followed by Ethan Mittelsteadt who tied the game a few minutes later. Gabriel Szturc put Kelowna ahead with a power play goal in the second period, followed by Carson Golder’s goal off the rush.

In the third period, Jackson DeSouza made it 5-2 with a top-corner shot, but the Giants fought back with goals from Ethan Semeniuk and Jaden Lipinski. Despite the effort, it wasn’t enough as the final score ended up 4-5 in favor of Kelowna.

Vancouver had 29 shots on goal compared to Kelowna’s 37, with Jesper Vikman making 32 saves for the Giants and Jari Kykannen making 25 saves for the Rockets. Vancouver’s power play was ineffective, going 0 for 4, while Kelowna’s power play was successful two out of seven times.

The three stars of the game were Carson Golder, Gabriel Szturc, and Adam Kydd, all from Kelowna.

The Vancouver Giants will look to bounce back when they host the Kamloops Blazers at their home in Langley. The puck drops at 7 p.m. at Langley Events Centre on Saturday, Feb. 4.

.

RELATED: VIDEO: Rematch years in making for Vancouver Giants

READ MORE: Giants take second straight win against Rockets

.