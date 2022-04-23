Vancouver Giants beat Everett in Washington

The Vancouver Giants became the only bottom seeded team in the Western Conference to win a game on Friday night

Friday night at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington, the Vancouver Giants skated to a 5-4 overtime victory to draw first blood in their opening round playoff series with the Everett Silvertips.

Adam Hall recorded his third goal of the night at 9:47 of overtime while Fabian Lysell set a Giants playoff single-game record with five assists. Alex Cotton and Colton Langkow added the other markers for the Giants. For Everett Niko Huuhtanen responded with a goal and an assist. The Silvertips led by two goals on three separate occasions while the Giants never once lead the game on Friday.

The first period saw Everett’s Ryan Hofer open the scoring on a deflection from Olen Zellweger’s point shot at 6:24.

At 19:09 Alex Swetlikoff parked himself in the slot, and one-timed home a feed from Jacob Wright during a Silvertips power play. Niko Huuhtanen earned the second assist.

The Giants scored their first goal of the night in the second period at 3:18 on a power play courtesy of Adall Hall. The over-ager skated into the high slot, took a feed from Fabian Lysell and wired home his first of three on the night. Zack Ostapchuk added the second assist.

Just under three minutes later at 6:11, Jacob Wright knocked home a Ty Gibson rebound past Jesper Vikman to restore the two-goal cushion for Everett. Ryan Hofer had the second assist on the play.

With under a minute to go in the second, Colton Langkow parked himself in front of the Everett goal and tipped an Alex Cotton point shot home to record his first career Western Hockey League goal. Fabian Lysell helped set the play up and earned the second assist.

Early in the third period at 2:24, Niko Huuhtanen’s blast from the right-wing circle went up and over the right shoulder of Jesper Vikman to give the Everett Silvertips their third two-goal lead of the night. The lone helper came from Ronan Seeley.

The final comeback bid of the evening for the Giants began at 6:47 when Adam Hall pounced on an Alex Cotton rebound and tucked a backhander home on the power play to make the score 4-3.

Then with the net empty and time winding down, Alex Cotton tied the score at 4-4 off a shot through traffic from the high slot. Cotton’s first of the playoffs was set up by both Fabian Lysell and Zack Ostapchuk.

The Vancouver Giants became the only bottom seeded team in the Western Conference to win a game on Friday night as Kelowna, Prince George and Spokane all lost their respective games.

