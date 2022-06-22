Two young Giants player off to Calgary for Canada summer camp

A 2003-born forward/captain Zack Ostapchuk has been invited to attend Canada’s National Junior Team Summer Camp which runs from July 23 to 27. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

The 6’3” 2003-born Vancouver Giants forward/captain Zack Ostapchuk is off to Calgary to attend Canada’s National Junior Team Summer Camp which runs from July 23 to 27.

He invitation came after posting a team-leading 26 goals along with 17 assists for 43 points during 60 regular season games.

In the playoffs, Ostapchuk took his game to new heights when he notched a team-leading 23 points in 12 games. For his career, the 2021 draftee of the Ottawa Senators has 38 goals and 29 assists for 67 points along with 98 points. He was originally selected 12th overall by the Vancouver Giants in Round 1 of the 2018 WHL Prospects Draft.

“Zack Ostapchuk was our leader and our MVP this season and because of his strong play he’s earned the chance to participate at this camp. He elevated his game to an even higher level in the playoffs, and his performance was a driving force for our success,” said GM Barclay Parneta.

“He’s developed into one of the top junior-aged power forwards in Canada and we’re excited for him to experience the opportunity to skate with Canada’s best this summer.”

RELATED: Young Giant invited to train, play in national arena

Additionally, 2005-born defenceman Mazden Leslie of Lloydminster, Alberta will attend Canada’s U18 Summer Selection Camp from July 20 to 23.

Leslie, a 6’1 defenceman just finished his second full season in the WHL with the Giants. In 64 games this season, Leslie finished with five goals and 14 assists for 19 points. He added two goals and one assist for the Giants in seven playoff games. Heading into his 17-year-old season, Leslie has already appeared in 81 career WHL games and has posted 10 goals and 14 assists for 24 points. He was selected 10th overall by the Giants in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft.

“Mazden Leslie’s commitment and passion for the game of hockey is never in question. His persistence and work ethic allowed our coaches to trust him to play in all situations for us this season. He earned valuable experience with Canada’s U-17 Program, and we’re thrilled for him to receive this opportunity,” said Parneta.

READ MORE: Young forward from Tacoma joins Giants

In total, Hockey Canada has invited 88 players to participate in Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team selection camp and Canada’s National Junior Team summer camp, set to take place this July at the Markin MacPhail Centre at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park in Calgary.

For more information, people can visit hockeycanada.ca

.

BC Minor HockeyHockeyJunior SportsLocal SportsPro sportsVancouver Giants