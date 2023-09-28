Tolvanen scores twice as Kraken beat Vancouver Canucks 3-1

Eeli Tolvanen’s unassisted power-play goal at 3:56 of the third period snapped a 1-1 deadlock and lifted the host Seattle Kraken to a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks in NHL pre-season action on Thursday night at Climate Pledge Arena.
Jacob Melanson gave Seattle a 1-0 lead with a goal at 9:25 of the first period. Conor Garland tied the game with a marker at 8:08 of the second period.
Head Coach Rick Tocchet speaks to the media following the #Canucks third pre-season game on the road. pic.twitter.com/onuQHqIyeE
— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) September 29, 2023
Tolvanen scored his second goal of the game at 15:54 to clinch the win.
The Kraken outshot the Canucks 28-17 and had one power-play goal. The Canucks went 0-for-1 with the man advantage.
The Canadian Press