Vancouver Canucks defenceman Guillaume Brisebois (55) and Seattle Kraken left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey preseason game, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Tolvanen scores twice as Kraken beat Vancouver Canucks 3-1

Seattle snaps deadlock in third period

Eeli Tolvanen’s unassisted power-play goal at 3:56 of the third period snapped a 1-1 deadlock and lifted the host Seattle Kraken to a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks in NHL pre-season action on Thursday night at Climate Pledge Arena.

Jacob Melanson gave Seattle a 1-0 lead with a goal at 9:25 of the first period. Conor Garland tied the game with a marker at 8:08 of the second period.

Tolvanen scored his second goal of the game at 15:54 to clinch the win.

The Kraken outshot the Canucks 28-17 and had one power-play goal. The Canucks went 0-for-1 with the man advantage.

The Canadian Press

