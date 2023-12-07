Teams being knocked out of basketball contention

Overtime was needed in the very first game of the day at the Tsumura Basketball Invitational Boys Tournament, kicking off a full day of basketball action at Langley Events Centre.

Thirty-two teams tipped off in the Super 16 and Select 16 brackets on Wednesday on Day 1 of the four-day tournament featuring some of the top teams from around the province, as well as entries from California and Calgary.

The boys tourney runs Dec. 6 to 9 at LEC, followed by the girls invitational Dec. 13 to 16.

The Super 16 quarter-final matchups today (Thursday afternoon) featured the Burnaby South Rebels against the St. George’s Saints, the St. Patrick Celtics taking on the Lord Byng Grey Ghosts, the Spectrum Thunder facing the Santa Margarita Eagles and the Kelowna Owls against the St. Mary’s Saints.

And for the Select 16 quarter-final round – which also began at 3 p.m. today – it was the Wellington Wildcats vs. the Heritage Woods Kodiaks, the Sullivan Heights Stars against the King George Dragons, the South Kamloops Titans battling the St. Thomas More Collegiate Knights, and the Sir Winston Churchill Bulldogs going against the North Delta Huskies.

Stay tuned for results from today’s quarter-final play.

RECENT: Tsumura Invitational begins in Langley with five local schools at basketball competition

In the meantime, Day 1 recaps:

SUPER 16

Lord Byng 89 – Walnut Grove 80 (OT)

Lord Byng Grey Ghosts needed some last-second free throws to send the game to overtime before prevailing 89-80 in the extra period over the Walnut Grove Gators. The quartet of Dylan King (19 points), Eli Mullin (16), Sebastian Minns (16) and Jeffery Brown (14) each reached double digits for Lord Byng while the Gators trio of Josh Owen-Marriott (25), Joey Adams (24) and Joel Kim (20) powered the Walnut Grove attack.

St. Patrick 72 – Fleetwood Park 56

A tight game for three quarters – there were 13 lead changes over the first 30 minutes – the St. Patrick Celtics outscored the Fleetwood Park Dragons 19-6 in the fourth period for the 72-56 victory. Jovin Sunner’s 17 points were tops for the Celtics while Inder Deol scored 18 for the Dragons.

St. George’s 76 – Terry Fox 47

Down two points after 10 minutes, the St. George’s Saints outscored the Terry Fox Ravens 61-31 over the remaining three quarters for a 76-47 win. Dom Acquino’s 18 points led the way for the Saints while Matteo Frost had 11 for the Ravens.

Burnaby South 67 – Dover Bay 60

Eight straight points to open the fourth quarter snapped a tie game and proved to be crucial as the Burnaby South Rebels knocked off the Dover Bay Dolphins 67-60. Lordrikk Gutierrez scored 11 of his team-high 23 points in the fourth quarter for Burnaby South while Dover Bay’s Frank Kinder scored 29 to lead all scorers.

Kelowna 92 – Brookswood 62

Kelowna Owls rode a huge first quarter where they scored 34 points to a runaway 92-62 win over the Brookswood Bobcats. The Owls trailed just once (3-2) in what was a nearly wire-to-wire victory. Nash Semeniuk finished with 29 points and Dominic Sodaro had 18 for Kelowna while Logan Stewart scored 17 and Jayden Kenyon added 16 for Brookswood.

Spectrum 84 – Elgin Park 64

Spectrum Thunder scored 15 of the first 17 points as they led wire-to-wire in a 84-64 win over the Elgin Park Orcas. The Thunder outscored the Orcas 26-6 in the opening quarter and while Elgin Park did get the lead down to single digits in the second quarter, Spectrum was able to maintain a double-digit advantage for much of the remainder of the game. Justin Hinrichsen finished with 33 points in the win while Elgin Park’s Dylan Homenick had 25.

St. Mary’s 95 – Holy Cross 69

Four players scored in double figures – led by 30 points from guard Jacob McLellan – as Calgary’s St. Mary’s Saints were 95-69 winners over the Holy Cross Crusaders. While McLellan led the way, Josh Choik (17), Ty Sinclair (14) and Emerson Joy (12) also reached double figures in the victory. Malachi Richmond countered with 25 points – including 15 in the second quarter – for Holy Cross.

Santa Margarita 83 – Byrne Creek 42

Santa Margarita Eagles dominated the second quarter to the tune of 31-0 as they handled the Byrne Creek Bulldogs 83-42. Drew Anderson led the California visitors with 17 points while Dallas Washington scored 13. Gabe Masangkay and Justin Pamintuan led the Bulldogs with 17 and 12 points, respectively.

.

SELECT 16

North Delta 66 – G.W. Graham 50

Up four points at the half, the North Delta Huskies outscored the G.W. Graham Grizzlies 23-7 in the third quarter on their way to a 66-50 victory. Harvir Hothi’s 15 points led North Delta while Arjan Atwal chipped in 10. Nathan Bartha led the Grizzlies with 17 points and Yalin Yilmaz added 16.

Sir Winston Churchill 90 – Centennial 71

Thomas Jefferson (27 points) and Luka Subotic (26) combined for 53 points while Samito Oguri chipped in with 17 as the Sir Winston Churchill Bulldogs were 90-71 winners over the Centennial Centaurs. The Bulldogs were ahead by seven in the fourth quarter before closing on a 12-0 run. Traymaine Belanger with 25 and Alex Birsan with 20 countered for the Centaurs.

St. Thomas More Collegiate 62 – A.R. MacNeill 56

Trailing 18-4 after the first period, the St. Thomas More Collegiate Knights found their game in the middle two quarters, rallying for a 47-37 lead after three quarters and then holding on to edge the A.R. MacNeill Ravens 62-56.

King George 64 – South Delta 32

King George Dragons delivered a dominant defensive performance, doubling up the South Delta Sun Devils 64-32. Faisal Shawwa scored 18 points, Darko Karac had 14 and Andre Novicic chipped in with a dozen for the Dragons. Finley McConnell and Joshua Margharitis led South Delta with eight points apiece.

Wellington 75 – Steveston-London 66

Down a point in the fourth quarter, the Wellington Wildcats outscored the Steveston-London Sharks 16-6 down the stretch for the 75-66 win. Grayson Ritzand was dominant for the Wildcats, scoring 39 points, including 16 in the fourth quarter alone. Davis Lee (17 points) and Cameron Cheung (15) led the Sharks.

South Kamloops 59 – Claremont 56

Keenan Brulotte scored 14 and Noah Henson chipped in 12 as the South Kamloops Titans edged the Claremont Spartans 59-56. Tyson Buckham countered with a game-high 17 points for the Spartans.

Sullivan Heights 74 – St. Michaels University School 61

A 19-6 run to start the second half helped the Sullivan Heights Stars to a 74-61 win over the St. Michaels University School Blue Jags. Nick Baxter (with 18 points), Yuvraj Grewal (16) and Ethan Hugall (15) led the way for the Stars while Damon Bains led the Blue Jags with 14.

All TBI games are free to attend. For those unable to make it out to LEC, game can be streamed free of charge at TFSETV.ca.

For schedule and scores, people can visit www.langleyeventscentre.com/tbi.

basketballBoys basketballLangleyLangley Events Centre